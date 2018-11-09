Idris Elba is back as Luther in first footage from new series

Luther (TV Show)

Show Details
type
TV Show
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
November 09, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST

Who needs to be James Bond when you are already Luther?

It’s been almost three years since the fourth series of Luther, but Idris Elba, a.k.a. The Sexiest Man Alive, is back as the titular detective in the first footage released from the upcoming new series.

BBC

In the clip, which can be seen below, we find Luther tied up to a chair by gangster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide), who is looking for his son. Our favorite troubled London detective claims to have no idea where Alistair is, prompting George to play a game of Russian roulette with Luther, only that the gun is just pointed at his head. Like he always does, Luther finds a way to soon take control.

Series 5, which is currently without a premiere date on BBC One or BBC America, is expected to mark the return of Ruth Wilson as the twisted Alice Morgan, who shares a unique connection with Luther. Her alleged death was a major part of series 4.

Related content:

Luther (TV Show)

type
TV Show
Status
In Season
Complete Coverage
Luther (TV Show)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now