Idris Elba is back as Luther in first footage from new series

Who needs to be James Bond when you are already Luther?

It’s been almost three years since the fourth series of Luther, but Idris Elba, a.k.a. The Sexiest Man Alive, is back as the titular detective in the first footage released from the upcoming new series.

BBC

In the clip, which can be seen below, we find Luther tied up to a chair by gangster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide), who is looking for his son. Our favorite troubled London detective claims to have no idea where Alistair is, prompting George to play a game of Russian roulette with Luther, only that the gun is just pointed at his head. Like he always does, Luther finds a way to soon take control.

Like #Luther? Here's an early Christmas present from us to you. 😉 Get ready for the brand-new series. Coming soon to @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/EkinFCBtmO — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 9, 2018

Series 5, which is currently without a premiere date on BBC One or BBC America, is expected to mark the return of Ruth Wilson as the twisted Alice Morgan, who shares a unique connection with Luther. Her alleged death was a major part of series 4.

