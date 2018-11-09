Watch Hawaii Five-0 go back to the ’40s to catch killer in 200th episode

Hawaii Five-0

Show Details
type
TV Show
Network
CBS
placeholder
Lynette Rice
November 09, 2018 at 01:54 PM EST

Steve and Danny are going back in time.

Tonight is Hawaii Five-0‘s 200th episode! In honor of the milestone, Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) investigates a cold case from the 1940s — one that his grandfather and Honolulu detective Chang Apana attempted to solve.

As he tries to figure out how the case could have been cracked, McGarrett and his partner Danny (Scott Can) “go back” to the ’40s to conduct an investigation of their own. All of the drama’s key cast members play characters from the past, as O’Loughlin  depicts his time-traveling turn with an accent, slick-backed hair and a love for cigarettes. Lots of them.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, McGarrett and Williams question a possible informant about Lila, a dead girl from a hula show. But they better be quick about their questioning — she only has so much time to spill.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Hawaii Five-0

type
TV Show
run date
09/20/10
Status
In Season
Cast
Alex O'Loughlin,
James Caan
Network
CBS
Complete Coverage
Hawaii Five-0

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now