Watch Hawaii Five-0 go back to the ’40s to catch killer in 200th episode

Steve and Danny are going back in time.

Tonight is Hawaii Five-0‘s 200th episode! In honor of the milestone, Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) investigates a cold case from the 1940s — one that his grandfather and Honolulu detective Chang Apana attempted to solve.

As he tries to figure out how the case could have been cracked, McGarrett and his partner Danny (Scott Can) “go back” to the ’40s to conduct an investigation of their own. All of the drama’s key cast members play characters from the past, as O’Loughlin depicts his time-traveling turn with an accent, slick-backed hair and a love for cigarettes. Lots of them.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, McGarrett and Williams question a possible informant about Lila, a dead girl from a hula show. But they better be quick about their questioning — she only has so much time to spill.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.