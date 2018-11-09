Hasan Minhaj has an idea to solve the oil crisis — and it involves Fast & Furious

Next year’s Fast & Furious spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will mark the ninth film in the billion-dollar franchise, but Hasan Minhaj thinks if approximately 691 more can be made, then we might be able to solve the oil crisis.

During his weekly exclusive Patriot Act preview for EW, the host talks to his news segment producer Nur Narseen Ibrahim about her research for their upcoming oil episode. She’s found that under the current administration the U.S. is actually producing too much oil, prompting her to wonder, “Can we even use all of this oil without harming the environment?” This leads Minhaj to a fast solution.

“We would have to make like 700 Fast & Furious movies,” he suggests to his unconvinced employee. “What if we did the Fast & Furious thing, we didn’t have to destroy the Earth and burn up all the fossil fuel. So the entire movie is just us using electric cars instead. And every pivotal scene is just us hanging out, charging our cars, and just talking to one another. I think it would be great to see me, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, our future president, all just charging Teslas and having a great conversation.”

Ibrahim doesn’t need to do any research to know this might not be the answer. “I don’t know if I’d pay $16 for this film,” she admits.

Watch the exclusive video above. New episodes of Patriot Act premiere Sundays on Netflix.

