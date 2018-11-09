Grown-ish season 2 gets January premiere date

The wait for Grown-ish‘s second season is almost over!

EW can exclusively announce that the black-ish spin-off — which follows Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) as she embarks on her college journey — will return to Freeform with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

After surviving freshman year, season 2 will follow Zoey and her friends as take on sophomore year at CalU with a renewed sense of confidence. In fact, they might be a bit too confident, thinking that they know exactly what to expect. Spoiler: They will quickly be proven wrong.

The show’s second season will feature the return of your favorite characters, with Shahidi returning as Zoey, Trevor Jackson as socially conscious Aaron Jackson, Francia Raisa as outspoken conservative Latina Ana Torres, Emily Arlook as openly and actively bisexual Nomi Segal, Jordan Buhat as troublemaker Vivek Shah, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey as twins and sporty-savants Jazz Forster and Sky Forster, Luka Sabbat as mellow and fashion-forward Luca Hall, and Deon Cole as eccentric and unpredictable “Professor Charles Telphy.”

Grown-ish returns Wednesday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

