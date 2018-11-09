Emma Stone is as excited about the Spice Girls reunion tour as you are

Do you really really really wanna know which Spice Girl Emma Stone is most like?

On Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Stone ‘fessed up about just how much of a Spice Girl’s fan she is. “Growing up I was super blonde,” the actress told Fallon. “My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am. That’s, like, pretty messed up.” She went on to share that she changed her name when she became an actress — so it wasn’t necessarily because of the singer — but she did ask her second grade teacher to call her Emma because of her love for Bunton.

And as an avid fan, you can bet the Maniac star has seen her favorite girl group live more than once. “I saw them in concert in the ‘90s and I saw them at the O2 in 2008,” she shared. “They recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that. I don’t think tickets are on sale yet but I’ll figure it out.” With her fan-ship establish, Fallon decided to get to the bottom of a greater mystery: If Stone was a Spice Girl, which Spice Girl would she be? Of course, the only way to find out was to take a Buzzfeed quiz and after choosing a scent, a spice, a city in Europe and which Spice Girls’ song is best (her pick was “Stop” by the way), it turned out that Stone is most like…Posh Spice! “That is not…I’m shocked!” responded the actress.

Watch the clip above.

