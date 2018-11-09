True Blood alum Anna Paquin joining The Affair as Alison's daughter for final season

Some changes and new faces are coming to Montauk!

EW can confirm that Anna Paquin (True Blood) will join Showtime series The Affair for its fifth and final season as a grown-up version of Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole’s (Joshua Jackson) daughter Joanie.

In a move that sees part of the new season’s action jump forward in time by roughly two or three decades, the now-adult Joanie returns to a climate-change ravaged Montauk, hoping to piece together the truth about what happened to her late mother, who died at the hands of her love interest Ben (Ramón Rodríguez) in the shocking end to season 4.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

According to the press release, season 5 will chronicle the aftermath of Alison’s death and “find the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices” — probably something they should’ve been doing all along. “This final season is about how everything does really fall apart in the end, but somewhere in that wreckage, the seeds of change finally sprout,” reads the network’s official logline for the 10-episode farewell season.

While it has already been confirmed that Wilson will not be returning to the show in any capacity next season, cast members set to return include Dominic West (Noah), Maura Tierney (Helen), Julia Goldani Telles (Whitney), Jadon Sand (Trevor) and Sanaa Lathan (Janelle). As previously reported, Joshua Jackson (Cole), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Luisa), and Omar Metwally (Vik) join Wilson in departing the show for good.

Upcoming guest stars also include Claes Bang (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), who will play Sasha Mann, “a charismatic movie star and love interest for Helen,” as well as Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, Russell Hornsby, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano.

The fifth and final season of The Affair will premiere on Showtime in 2019.

TVLine first reported the news of Paquin’s casting.

