The CW orders nine more episodes of Charmed

The CW is granting Charmed its wish for a full season order — plus giving two other new shows additional episode orders as well.

The supernatural sister reboot will get nine more episodes for its debut season for a total of 22 hours. The show has helped give The CW launch its new night — Sundays — with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.7 among adults 18-49 per episode.

Also, acclaimed teen football drama All American and Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies will both receive an additional three episodes, for first season orders of 16 episodes each.

The CW also factors streaming interest on its website and app when making pickup decisions, though those exact numbers are not released. The network did point out, however, that its most popular shows digitally are The Flash and Riverdale followed by Legacies and Charmed.

The CW also has five shows set to premiere during the midseason 2019, including new supernatural drama Roswell, New Mexico and blind-detective drama In the Dark, the final seasons of Jane the Virgin and iZombie, as well as the return of The 100. Those dates will be announced at a later time.

