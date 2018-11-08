Stephen Colbert slams protest at Tucker Carlson's home as 'monstrous cowardice'

Stephen Colbert found himself in the unusual position of defending one of his frequent targets on Thursday when he issued a statement slamming a protest at Tucker Carlson’s home.

The CBS late-night talk show host jointed others condemning a group of Antifa protestors that gathered outside the Fox News anchor’s Washington house on Wednesday evening. The group reportedly chanted “Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night,” broke a door, and mentioned a pipe bomb, according to USA Today. Carlson’s wife was home alone and called the police. A group called Smash Racism D.C. had earlier posted Carlson’s home address on Twitter, which has since suspended the account.

“Fighting Tucker Carlson’s ideas is an American right,” Colbert wrote. “Targeting his home and terrorizing his family is an act of monstrous cowardice. Obviously don’t do this, but also, take no pleasure in it happening. Feeding monsters just makes more monsters.”

In addition, Fox News issued a statement slamming the protesters — while also making a plea for civility and tolerance.

“The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible,” read a joint statement from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace. “The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable.”

And then the executives wrote: “We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground.”

Of course, Fox News critics would point to examples of the network’s talent being rather intolerant toward rival points of view. But the statement is interesting if it actually signals some kind of shift in the channel’s programming moving forward.

“Here’s the problem, I have four children,” Carlson told Fox. “I never thought twice about leaving them home alone, but this is the reaction because this group doesn’t like my TV show.”