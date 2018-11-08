Disney announced Thursday development on another live-action Star Wars TV series, this one centered around Diego Luna’s doomed Rogue One character Cassian Andor.

The company says the drama is in the works for Disney’s new streaming service and follows the adventures of the rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion. Naturally, the drama takes place before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Luna, who will next be seen in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, has signed on to reprise the role of Andor.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna said in a statement. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

The series is described as a “rousing spy thriller [that] will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

A release date for the series has not yet been announced.

The Cassian Andor series is in addition to The Mandalorian, director Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars-universe series that’s likewise coming to the streaming service.

The Mandalorian recently started production with a story centered on a Mandalorian warrior “after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett.” Its events will be set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” and “far from the authority of the New Republic” in “the outer reaches of the galaxy.”

Also Thursday, Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger announced the name for its streaming service which will be … [drumroll] … “Disney+.” The service launches sometime late next year.

