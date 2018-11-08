Netflix announces new anime titles, including Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon spin-offs

Netflix just keeps exploring more and more genres. Weeks after the release of season 2 of its original anime series Castlevania, the streaming platform announced five new anime series at an event in Singapore this week, — some of which tie into well-known franchises.

One of these will be a Pacific Rim show, featuring Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution) as showrunners. Following up on the epic war between monstrous Kaiju and mechanic Jaegers introduced in the two Pacific Rim movies, this series will follow two siblings — an idealistic teenage boy and his younger sister — as they pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape, desperately trying to locate their parents. The Pacific Rim movies were both live-action, but their mechas were always clearly indebted to the gigantic robots of classic anime series like Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion, so it makes sense for the franchise to return to its roots.

The other recognizable title is Altered Carbon. Netflix has already adapted the book series for a live-action show, and this anime feature will explore new elements of the show’s universe and its mythology. The Altered Carbon anime will be written by anime veteran Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo), but fans of the live-action series shouldn’t despair; season 2 is in production now.

Another Netflix anime, Yasuke, boasts some recognizable names if not a franchise. The series, which is set in a war-torn feudal Japan featuring mechs and magic, will have music composed by Flying Lotus, who will also be an executive producer on the show alongside LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks). The titular protagonist, a retired ronin who takes up his sword once more in order to transport a mysterious child targeted by dark forces, will be voiced by Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield.

The other two announcements, Cagaster of an Insect Cage and Trese, are both based on pre-existing manga. The former will follow a young couple struggling to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease called “Cagaster” turns people into giant murderous insects. Trese, based on the graphic novel by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo, is set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans. In fact, the title character, Alexandra Trese, must go head-to-head with a criminal underworld composed of malevolent supernatural beings.

A release date for the new titles has yet to be announced.

