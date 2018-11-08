Modern Family reveals pregnancy twist

Modern Family

placeholder
Justine Browning
November 08, 2018 at 10:37 AM EST

Modern Family is set to welcome a new member.

Just a few episodes after the death of DeDe Pritchett (Shelley Long), the writers of the sitcom have dropped another shocking story line – Haley (Sarah Hyland) is pregnant!

The news came to light during Wednesday’s episode, in which Haley and Dylan (Reid Ewing) visit a carnival and drive bumper cars. As Haley applies lipstick, Dylan bumps her car, causing the makeup to become stuck up her nose. The two take a trip to the emergency room where routine tests reveal Haley is expecting.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

The twist comes after Dylan sparred with Haley’s other love interest, Arvin (Chris Geere), in last week’s episode, leaving it unclear who the father is.

Prior to the episode, Hyland hinted at the jaw-dropping turn of events in an Instagram post. “Buckle up for tonight’s brand new episode of @abcmodernfam guys,” she captioned a series of on-set images. “It’s gonna be a BUMPY ride!”

Later, Hyland shared a photo of herself trying on a prosthetic baby bump. “Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!!” she posted. “Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt!….. that was a horrible joke. I apologize.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Modern Family

Parents just don’t understand… and neither do kids or spouses in this hit ensemble comedy
type
TV Show
seasons
10
Genre
Comedy
Rating
TV-PG
Airs
Wednesdays at 9:00pm
run date
09/23/09
Status
In Season
Network
ABC
Available For Streaming On
Fubo TV
Complete Coverage
Modern Family

