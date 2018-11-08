NBC comedy I Feel Bad to 'conclude' in December  

I Feel Bad is about to feel even worse.

NBC announced Thursday the freshman comedy “will conclude” in December.

The network is not calling the move a “cancellation” — networks are rather reluctant to use that word nowadays, especially if it means a program being labeled The First Canceled Show of the Fall. But a schedule release defensively hints at the show’s fate. NBC notes I Feel Bad “was always intended as a 13-episode season because a pair of upcoming comedies still need to be scheduled (Abby’s, A.P. Bio) and will conclude in December.” The network adds that “a decision on [I Feel Bad‘s] future will be determined at a later date.”

Of course, if a comedy is a hit, broadcast networks tend to find room for more episodes, regardless of initial scheduling plans. But I Feel Bad has struggled on Thursday nights, typically ranking as the lowest-rated show in NBC’s two-hour comedy block. Last week’s episode had only 2.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49.

I Feel Bad stars Sarayu Blue as “a wife, mother, and career woman who ‘feels bad’ when she deviates from her own standards of perfection while trying to ‘have it all.'”

Previously, ABC announced freshman talk show The Alec Baldwin Show will move from Sundays to Saturday nights to finish out its remaining episodes — again, not officially canceled, but…

