Hello, nurse! Grey's Anatomy showrunner teases Thursday's special episode

Fall TV

Grey's Anatomy

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
ABC
placeholder
Patrick Gomez
November 08, 2018 at 08:30 AM EST

It’s usually all about the doctors on Grey’s Anatomy, but tonight the nurses take center stage.

Thursday’s nurse-centric episode has actually been a long time in the making, and Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff says it all started with introducing a new nurse character a couple of weeks ago.

“That’s Stacey Oristano playing a nurse named Nurse Frankie,” Vernoff tells EW. “You’ve seen her being irritated by Alex Karev at the scrub board and piping in through that window [on last Thursday’s episode when Alex and Jo were kissing in Alex’s office], and she is the focal point of this coming episode, which I directed.”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Vernoff says the writing staff introduced Oristano’s character in those small ways to make her participation in this week’s episode more organic.

“We knew that we had this episode that would focus on the nurses in the hospital, and we wanted to not just suddenly meet that focal nurse in that episode,” she explains. “So we were far enough ahead in the writing that we were able to find the actress and then pepper her into the season.”

The nurse-centric episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content:

Fall TV

Grey's Anatomy

Meredith. Alex. Bailey. Arizona. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes’ hospital melodrama.
type
TV Show
seasons
15
Genre
Drama
Rating
TV-14
run date
03/27/05
Cast
Ellen Pompeo,
Chandra Wilson,
Justin Chambers,
James Pickens Jr.
Network
ABC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Grey's Anatomy

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now