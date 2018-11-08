Eddie Redmayne has some tricks up his sleeve.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star stopped by the Tonight Show on Wednesday to prove that it’s not just his character Newt Scamander that knows a trick or two.

When Fallon asked the actor if he was into magic as a kid, he responded: “I was embarrassingly into magic as a kid.” Redmayne went on to tell a story about having a magician at his birthday way past the normal age. “At age 15, 18 I still had one,” he shared. “No one came to the parties, but I still had magicians.”

And so to show his early obsession with magic and magicians hadn’t been for nothing, Redmayne stepped up to the challenge when Fallon put him to the test, asking him to do a trick for him there and then. “In this pocket here, I have a special something for you,” he began handing the host an envelope with his name written on it in real “Hogwartsean” writing. Next he produced some official Jimmy Fallon-branded playing cards — “there’s nothing dodgy about these cards,” he added — and started riffling through them, telling Fallon to shout stop whenever he liked. The card he paused on was the seven of diamonds, though only Fallon and the audience could see it.

Redmayne proceeded, asking Fallon to now lick the cards (“I need your spittle, Fallon”), then fanned through the deck asking the host if he could find his card in the pack. “No, because I have a potion that I brought from Hogwarts,” said Redmayne, producing a powder he described as made of “Niffler feces” and poured it over his hand. Lo and behold when he then blew on his hand the powder shifted to read the “seven of diamonds.” But that wasn’t the end! Redmayne then asked Fallon to open envelope — “could be an invitation to Hogwarts; that might be more exciting that what it is!” — to see if his chosen card was inside…

Watch the video above to see if he pulled it off.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald prowls into theaters Nov. 16.

