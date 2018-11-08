Chuck Lorre creates his 600th vanity card for The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory had a very special ending tonight.

The sitcom’s co-creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre created his 600th vanity card for the end of the comedy. For those who aren’t familiar with his long-running tradition, Lorre has been sharing his hopes, dreams, and yuks after the final credits of his sitcoms for more than 20 years.

He has exactly one second of airtime per show to “express his deepest thoughts,” the studio explains. For those who lack the ability to freeze the frame of their TVs to read his irreverent prose, Lorre created a website to store all of his cards.

Here is his 600th card — which is actually just a candid photo of Kathy Bates and Jim Parsons — that aired tonight after TBBT. Lorre wrote a version he dubbed 600-B that was set to air after Young Sheldon and Mom.

Chuck Lorre/Warner Bros. TV.

Warner Bros. TV.

Lorre has featured vanity cards on all six of his comedies over the years: TBBT, Two and a Half Men, Mom, Young Sheldon, Mike & Molly, and Dharma & Greg. He also compiled some of them for his 2012 book What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Bitter. Proceeds from the sale of the book benefited charities.

Lorre’s next comedy, The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas, will drop Nov. 16 on Netflix.

