Bryan Cranston responds to Breaking Bad movie news

It appears that there will be a Breaking Bad movie, but it is unclear what role that the one who knocks will have in it, according to the man himself.

Bryan Cranston, who claimed three Emmys for his performance as chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-lord Walter White in AMC’s critically worshipped drama, has confirmed that a Breaking Bad movie is happening, though he revealed that even he was in the dark about the details.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but honestly I have not even read the script,” Cranston told Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. “I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. And so, there’s the question of whether or not we’ll even see Walter White in this movie. Ohhhhh! Think about that one.”

People have been thinking/wondering about a lot of possibilities since The Albuquerque Journal reported earlier this week that a Bad movie was in the works under the name Greenbrier. The film, which will be written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan, will “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom,” according to the logline. That kidnapped man is believed to be Walt’s former partner-in-crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who was last seen busting free from his neo-Nazi kidnappers in a compound after Walt stormed the scene and died in the shoot-out.

Cranston said he would be up for reprising his role if Gilligan asked him to (“he’s a genius”) and acknowledged that “there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left on. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those — at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

Cranston also said that Gilligan had reached out to him about the project — which may be for TV or movie theaters — but he doesn’t know if “there is an appearance, or what kind of appearance — flashbacks, flash-forwards, I have no clue. But I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life, and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit.” (Despite Walt’s death in the finale, it’s hard to imagine a Breaking Bad movie without some form of the iconic character, be it in flashbacks or a dream sequence.)

The Breaking Bad series finale aired five years ago, and the show recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its premiere, with Gilligan and the cast reuniting in the pages of EW. The spirit of the show lives on via prequel Better Call Saul, which centers on scrappy lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who becomes Walt’s consigliere, Saul Goodman.

