Here's when Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 will premiere on NBC

The Nine-Nine has been given a 10, as in January 10.

That is the long-awaited premiere date for the sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC. (It will air that Thursday — and subsequent Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT). The Peacock, which rescued Andy Samberg’s cop comedy in May almost immediately after Fox cancelled it, has shown faith in the critically admired series, recently upping its commitment from 13 to 18 episodes. Series star Chelsea Peretti announced earlier this fall that she was departing the show sometime during season 6.

Speaking of Mike Schur-created comedies, the network also announced on Thursday that The Good Place will move from its 8:30 p.m. slot on Thursdays to 9:30 starting Jan. 10 and through the rest of the season, which wraps on Jan. 24. Meanwhile, Will & Grace moves from 9 to 9:30 beginning Jan. 31. Superstore, which has been airing at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, will be on hiatus for the first two months of the year, returning in March.

The premiere of Dwayne Johnson’s new athletic competition series, titled The Titan Games, will move one day later, from Wednesday, Jan. 2 to Thursday, Jan. 3 (8-10 p.m.), allowing all three Chicago dramas to air on that Wednesday per usual. The Titan Games will air in its regular timeslot on Thursdays from 8-9 p.m. starting the following week.

In addition, the network announced that low-rated freshman comedy I Feel Bad, which also airs on Thursday, will wrap up in December, which you can read about here.

Related content: