The Good Fight casts Michael Sheen as an unscrupulous lawyer

The Good Fight

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
CBS All Access
placeholder
Lynette Rice
November 07, 2018 at 03:28 PM EST

This could get ugly for Diane & Co.: The Good Fight is bringing on Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) as an unscrupulous lawyer for the third season.

CBS All Access announced Wednesday that Sheen will play Roland Blum, “a brilliant, charismatic and Machiavellian lawyer …[who is] a man of appetites, drugs, sex, you name it, who’s far more interested in winning than the niceties of following the law.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Season 3 of The Good Wife spin-off will begin streaming in early 2019 on CBS All Access.

Besides his role on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, Sheen has also starred in The Queen, Frost/Nixon, and The Twilight Saga. He recently completed filming opposite Robert Downey Jr. in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Related:

The Good Fight

type
TV Show
seasons
2
Genre
Drama
run date
02/19/17
Status
In Season
Cast
Christine Baranski,
Cush Jumbo,
Rose Leslie
Network
CBS All Access
Complete Coverage
The Good Fight

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now