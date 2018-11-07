The Good Fight casts Michael Sheen as an unscrupulous lawyer

This could get ugly for Diane & Co.: The Good Fight is bringing on Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) as an unscrupulous lawyer for the third season.

CBS All Access announced Wednesday that Sheen will play Roland Blum, “a brilliant, charismatic and Machiavellian lawyer …[who is] a man of appetites, drugs, sex, you name it, who’s far more interested in winning than the niceties of following the law.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Season 3 of The Good Wife spin-off will begin streaming in early 2019 on CBS All Access.

Besides his role on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, Sheen has also starred in The Queen, Frost/Nixon, and The Twilight Saga. He recently completed filming opposite Robert Downey Jr. in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

