Get ready to relive the ’90s.

The highly anticipated flashback episode of Riverdale in which the young cast, like K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart, play high school versions of their parents on the series, airs Wednesday night. Watch the above clip of the characters in detention with guest-star Anthony Michael Hall and some Saved By the Bell-esque credits.

The episode is called “The Midnight Club,” an homage to Hall’s film The Breakfast Club, as illustrated by this poster for the hour.

The CW

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW this week that the episode will shine more light on this season’s major murder-mystery story. “The mystery we’re telling, which is swirling around Gryphons & Gargoyles, we decided to weave the parents further into that story,” he says. “We wanted it to be the sins of the parents visited upon the kids, and we wanted to have the parents having played the game in high school. It felt like to make that real this could be a great opportunity to do the flashback.”

But, of course, the parents also have fun as evidenced by this performance scene from tonight too.

