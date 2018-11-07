The former Navy SEAL mocked by Pete Davidson on SNL last weekend addressed the joke controversy Tuesday night — and under the best possible circumstances.

Dan Crenshaw was elected to Texas’ 2nd Congressional District and brought up the SNL outrage in his victory speech and during a separate interview with the press. The veteran lost his eye in Afghanistan in 2012, prompting Davidson, during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, to say he looked like “a hitman in a porno movie” and then dismissively add, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever. Whatever.”

“SEALs don’t get offended,” the Republican congressman told Houston’s Fox 26. “That’s just not what we do. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t offensive, but let’s stop demanding apologies and firings of people. Let’s just… demand that comedy actually be funny, but let’s be good people.”

Live chat with Dan Crenshaw after his victory speech: pic.twitter.com/03wnzLXnWc — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) November 7, 2018

And while at the podium, according to USA Today, Crenshaw joked that a member of his team is “upset because the recent Saturday Night Live controversy has resulted in me having more Twitter followers than (him),” and noted Americans “are not a people that shatter at the first sign of offense.”

Earlier this week, SNL‘s Kenan Thompson suggested his costar crossed the line with the joke, noting, “My father’s a veteran, Vietnam, and I personally would never necessarily go there. It’s tough when you’re fishing for jokes. That’s how stand-ups feel that there’s no real filters out there in the world when they’re trying to go for a great joke or whatever. We try to respect that, but at the same time when you miss the mark, you’re offending people and so you have to really be a little more aware, in my opinion.”