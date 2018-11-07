Breaking Bad movie in the works from creator Vince Gilligan

A Breaking Bad movie is in the works.

Series creator Vince Gilligan is working on a two-hour movie based on his beloved Emmy-winning AMC drama, sources confirm.

It’s not yet clear if the project is for television or theaters. It’s also not yet clear if the original cast is back — though it’s difficult to imagine any Breaking Bad film without series stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, both of whom have repeatedly said in interviews they’d be down for returning to the franchise (presumably on spin-off Better Call Saul).

According to the Albuquerque Journal, which first reported the news, production is scheduled to start later this month in New Mexico under the title Greenbrier, and is said to “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom” — suggesting it might focus on Jesse Pinkman (Paul) following the events in the Breaking Bad series finale, which aired in 2013. How Cranston’s meth king character Walter White would factor into such a story is unclear (as White died in the finale).

We last saw Pinkman driving away from his neo-Nazi prison, looking like this:

The news follows AMC announcing a series of movies in The Walking Dead franchise continuing the story of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes. AMC and Sony Pictures Television had no comment on the Breaking Bad project.

While a distributor has yet to be revealed, most theatrical movies and traditional television projects are announced well in advance. This news only leaked due to the New Mexico Film Office putting out the project’s title and logline and the Journal figuring out the rest. The secrecy hints toward an outlet like Netflix — which has the deep pockets to get the Breaking Bad band back together, a penchant for creating follow-ups to popular titles, a track record of doing surprise releases (such as dropping a secret Cloverfield movie after the Super Bowl earlier this year), and a long history with Breaking Bad (which was one of the first shows to really take off in syndication on the service to help define the “binging” phenomenon). But, of course, the buyer could be a different outlet entirely.

For more check out our recent ultimate Breaking Bad interview, with Gilligan, Cranston, and Paul looking back on the series.

