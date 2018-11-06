With Conan O’Brien’s late-night show currently on hiatus, Stephen Colbert decided to steal one of his rival’s main correspondents for some last-minute election coverage, deploying Triumph the Insult Comic Dog to cover the Texas Senate race between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Once he made it to Texas, Triumph started out by talking to the O’Rourke camp. One topic of discussion was the recent reports of voting machines switching people’s votes from O’Rourke to Cruz. There’s not really an answer to that strange problem (other than triple-checking your ballot before submitting it), but Triumph offered another possible solution: “Behave more white.”

“I’m going to coach you,” Triumph told voters. “Here, repeat after me: ‘Have you seen the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? It’s even better than Gilmore Girls!'”

Triumph even talked to O’Rourke himself, joking “does it concern you that half your fans think they can vote via Instagram?” The candidate smiled and laughed along with the jokes, but always tried to steer the conversation back on message.

Then, finally, after years of waiting, Triumph finally came face-to-face with Cruz at a Republican rally. The Republican senator gamely tried to play along with the jokes, as he did when he played a charity game of one-on-one basketball with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. But it’s hard to outwit Triumph.

“I just want to say to Triumph, my advice is walk away,” Cruz quipped. “Just remember, it wasn’t the Republicans, it was the Democrats who took you into the vet to get fixed.”

“I support spaying and neutering — just like Trump did to you!” Triumph responded.

Watch the full video above.

Related content: