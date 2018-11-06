The Purge TV show renewed for second season

Is it really possible to have too many Purges? Maybe not. Just last month, The Purge creator James DeMonaco told EW he has a “really cool” idea for a fifth film in the franchise, which imagines an America where almost all crime is legal for a 12-hour period once a year. And today, USA Network announced that it is picking up The Purge TV show for a second season. The season 1 finale of the series, which is a co-production with Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions, airs tonight at 10 p.m.

“USA Network is so proud to be the television home for the iconic franchise The Purge,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a statement. “The partnership and creative trust of Jason Blum and everyone at Blumhouse Television and Universal Pictures ensured The Purge’s successful transition from film to TV — and, along with Universal Cable Productions, we look forward to digging even deeper into the mythology in season 2.”

Blum, the founder and CEO of Blumhouse, added, “James DeMonaco has done it again: The propulsive and compelling story he crafted for season 1 of The Purge truly resonated with audiences in a significant way. We are thrilled to embark on season 2, and can’t wait to bring more of James’ vision to USA and fans of The Purge.”

Watch the trailer for the season 1 finale of The Purge above.

Related content: