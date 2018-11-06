Mayans M.C. creator on tonight's finale and the return of another S.O.A. player

Spoiler alert: Don’t read unless you have watched the season 1 finale of Mayans M.C. on FX.

Sons of Anarchy fans were treated to another reunion in tonight’s season ender for Mayans M.C. — an appearance by David Labrava, who played MC member Happy on the original drama. But Happy is definitely not bringing the comic relief. The episode ends with EZ (JD Pardo) realizing that it was Happy who killed his mom. Here, creator Kurt Sutter talks about the decision to bring back Labrava, and what to expect from season 2.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Election night. What a night for the finale to air!

KURT SUTTER: At first I was like, “That sucks.” And then I was like, “You know what? That makes a lot of sense.”

When did you come up with the idea to bring back David Labrava as Happy Lowman?

That reveal didn’t come to me until episode 7. At first I thought maybe it’s a cop. Then I just realized, oh, it was Happy who killed EZ’s mom. Eight years ago, Happy was a Nomad. We know he is a hitman. It all dovetails. I had a way to organically bring him in from Charming, because the Sons are setting up a big gun relationship with Galindo [Danny Pino]. So it made sense that we could see some ancillary characters from Charming coming. I don’t know how we will pay it off, I have no idea where it’s going to go.

How did David react when you called him?

Dave has had a rough year. He lost his stepson. When S.O.A. ended and I was neck-deep in medieval blood, I had distanced myself from Sons for a while. Charlie Hunnam [S.O.A.’s Jax Teller] was the only one I stayed in touch with. Everyone else I needed distance from. I think that really was difficult for David. We were so close before everything ended. I really lost touch with him. Then when he was going through this his hard time with his stepson, I reconnected with him, before I even had the idea. Then he was down in L.A. and I sat him down and told him what I wanted to do. He just started sobbing. He’s fierce as f—, but like all of us, he’s also soft and gooey.

So if Happy killed EZ’s mom, this has to be some sort of revenge killing for something Felipe [Edward James Olmos] did?

I’m not sure yet. Here’s what I want to be clear: I don’t want to mislead fans and let fans believe that next season we’re going to see all of Charming. The reveal will be more about the external pressure on EZ, his relationship with the club, his relationship with Angel and his dad. It will become another external fire burning underneath him. I don’t want to mislead fans by saying next season is going to be season 8 of Sons of Anarchy.

Now that EZ is staying with the club, will Angel [Clayton Cardenas] give him some slack in the new season, stop with the whole golden-boy crap?

We see EZ at the end of the season for the first time saying, “I’m making a choice. I’m tired of chasing what I think I want.” We will see the tension of that play out. What will happen when EZ tells Angel about Happy? Because the truth is, the Mayans’ relationship with the Sons is profitable. For them to act on Happy could completely undermine things with Galindo. We wanted to create that emotional, familial tension, but then have the [guys] have to show up and do what they do every day. What does that look like? That dynamic is what I learned on The Shield from Shawn Ryan. Throw in all this crazy emotional family and relationship s— while there’s a guy killing children on the street. They still had to do their job. What does it look like to do that job while being colored by all these emotional things? That’s what I love to do. So the answer is yes, but Angel and EZ will never sit down and have a discussion about it.

