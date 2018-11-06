Jake Gyllenhaal and Stephen Colbert reenact A Christmas Carol in Election Day skit

Here’s a classic tale with an election twist!

On Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the opening skit found the show’s host reenacting Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, but, rather than the night before Christmas, ‘Twas The Night Before Election Day.

Colbert took on the role of the Ebenezer Scrooge character, waking up to realize the night before he’d been visited by three “ghosts”: Republican leaders Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell, and Orrin Hatch. He leapt from bed and hurried to ask the local townspeople what day is was. Luckily he encountered a “boy” — a.k.a. Jake Gyllenhaal — to answer his question.

Upon learning it was the day before the midterms, Colbert threw Gyllenhaal a “shiny silver crown” to purchase “the biggest midterm goose” he could find. However, the actor was more distracted by the fact that he could see right up Colbert’s nightgown and the Late Show host was not wearing underwear. “I can see all the election returns and they’re swinging left,” Gyllenhaal told him.

Watch the clip above and tune into Colbert Tuesday night for live coverage of the midterm elections.

