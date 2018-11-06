Fox News agrees Sean Hannity joining Trump on stage wasn't a great idea

Fox News is distancing itself from Sean Hannity’s decision to join President Trump on stage at a rally Monday night.

The cable news network released a statement that admitted having one of their hosts get up on stage with Trump the day before Election Day wasn’t exactly journalist-y. Hannity slamming other reporters in attendance as “fake news,” echoing the president’s usual media bashing, probably didn’t help either.

“Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events,” Fox News said in a statement obtained by EW. “We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

Variety noted the network has not elaborated on how it was addressed.

Hannity being at the rally was announced ahead of time, though not the extent of his participation in it. The opinionated host defended the move on Twitter as unplanned. “When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned.”

He also assured that when he slammed the media while on stage with Trump, he wasn’t talking about Fox News reporters — just, apparently, all the other reporters there. “To be clear, I was not referring to my journalist colleagues at Fox News in those remarks. They do amazing work day in and day out in a fair and balanced way and it is an honor to work with such great professionals.”

Tuesday is Election Day. Stop reading this and go vote if you haven’t already.

