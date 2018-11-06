Mike Myers' Dr. Evil announces congressional run on Tonight Show: 'Evil's in right now'

Dr. Evil threw the American public a frickin’ bone by gracing Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with his maniacal presence.

Actor Mike Myers reprised his role as the iconic Austin Powers villain on the eve of midterm elections in a sketch on the late-night talk show, jokingly introducing himself as “white Cory Booker” before announcing that he’s running for a congressional seat.

“It’s 2018. Evil’s in right now. It’s hip. It’s like playing Fortnite while slamming a Tide Pod and doing the Shiggy Challenge,” Evil told Fallon. “Originally I was hoping for Brett Kavanaugh’s job but Trump said I was too even-tempered for that.”

Dr. Evil added that he’s running for office as an “Eviltarian” as opposed to a Republican or Democrat, with “Make America Evil Again” serving as his campaign slogan.

He also confirmed details regarding his platform, which he describes as a “five-point Evil plan” that involves making sure “the only flavor of Pringles will be Screaming Dill Pickle,” making Donald Trump Jr. the Secretary of the Treasury because “he actually looks like he’s made out of dough,” legalizing weed, changing the national anthem to the viral song “Johny Johny Yes Papa,” and increasing the wait time before you can skip an ad on YouTube from five seconds to eight seconds.

Watch Myers’ appearance as Dr. Evil above.