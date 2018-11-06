DC Universe has found its Swamp Thing

DC Universe continues to march ahead with its original content. The new streaming platform is now four episodes into its live-action Titans series, with the most recent episode serving as a back-door pilot for Doom Patrol, which is due to begin next year. But Swamp Thing isn’t far behind, as proved Tuesday when DC Universe announced casting for the title character(s). Andy Bean will play Alec Holland, while Derek Mears will play the titular Swamp Thing he eventually becomes.

An adaptation of the cult-favorite DC comic, Swamp Thing is set to revolve around CDC researcher Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) traveling to small-town Louisiana to investigate what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus. There, she develops a bond with biologist Alec Holland — who, we now know, will be played by Bean (It: Chapter Two). When Holland discovers that a bizarre local illness is connected to his research in the swamp, he comes into conflict with dark forces.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic; DC (2)

It’s not a spoiler to say that Holland’s encounter with these supernatural forces will transform him into the titular Swamp Thing. Mears will portray the character in this version. Emerging from the swamp with a monstrous physique and strange new powers over plant life, the man formerly known as Holland will have to struggle to hold onto his humanity — while also defending humans and plants alike from the supernatural forces afoot.

Originally created in 1971 by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, Swamp Thing became an integral part of comics history when legendary British writer Alan Moore took over the comic in the mid-’80s. Moore’s legendary run on the character laid the groundwork for future works like Watchmen, and opened up space for other British writers like Neil Gaiman and Grant Morrison to take on American comics.

A previous TV adaptation of Swamp Thing ran for three seasons on the USA Network in the early ’90s. This version, however, will be produced by Aquaman director James Wan.

