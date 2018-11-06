The Big Bang Theory is definitely looking like it will go out on top.
CBS’ long-running comedy — which is preparing to say goodbye this spring — remains the top-scripted series on broadcast this fall. But great news for NBC: it has the most-watched new drama (Manifest) and the most-watched returning show (This is Us). And, no surprise, folks still like football.
Here is what’s bringing in the eyeballs after the first six weeks of the new season.
1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 19.5 million
2. The Big Bang Theory (CBS) 15.8 million
3. NCIS (CBS) 14.6 million
4. Manifest (NBC) 14.1 million
5. NBC NFL Sunday Pre-Kick (NBC) 13.2 million
6. Young Sheldon (CBS) 13.2 million
7. This is Us (NBC) 12.8 million
8. OT (Fox) 12.2 million
9. The Good Doctor (ABC) 12.0 million
10. FBI (CBS) 11.8 million
11. Blue Bloods (CBS) 11.4 million
12. 60 Minutes (CBS) 11.2 million
13. The Voice (NBC) 11.0 million
14. New Amsterdam (NBC) 10.6 million
15. The Voice-Tuesday (NBC) 10.4 million
16. Chicago Fire (NBC) 10.3 million
17. Chicago Med (NBC) 10.23 million
18. Bull (CBS) 10.21 million
19. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 10.17 million
20. The Conners (ABC) 9.82 million
21. Chicago PD (NBC) 9.80 million
22. God Friended Me (CBS) 9.6 million
23. Mom (CBS) 9.58 million
24. NCIS: LA (CBS) 9.56 million
25. 9-1-1 (Fox) 9.52 million
26. Football Night in America part 3 (NBC) 9.4 million
27. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) 9.3 million
28. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 9.1 million
29. Last Man Standing (Fox) 9.05 million
30. Survivor (CBS) 9.0 million
31. Murphy Brown (CBS) 8.5 million
32. Dancing with the Stars (ABC) 8.2 million
33. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 8.1 million
34. The Neighborhood (CBS) 7.6 million
35. Madam Secretary (CBS) 7.4 million
36. S.W.A.T. (CBS) 7.3 million
37. Seal Team (CBS) 7.2 million
38. Big Brother (Wednesday) 7.1 million
39. Modern Family (ABC) 7.07 million
40. MacGyver (CBS) 7.02 million
41. Empire (Fox) 6.87 million
42. Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 6.82 million
43. The Resident (Fox) 6.7 million
44. Criminal Minds (CBS) 6.66 million
45. Station 19 (ABC) 6.64 million
46. The Cool Kids (Fox) 6.5 million
47. A Million Little Things (ABC) 6.27 million
48. The Rookie (ABC) 6.25 million
49. The Kids are Alright (ABC) 6.1 million
50. The Goldbergs (ABC) 5.9 million
