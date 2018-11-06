The Big Bang Theory is definitely looking like it will go out on top.

CBS’ long-running comedy — which is preparing to say goodbye this spring — remains the top-scripted series on broadcast this fall. But great news for NBC: it has the most-watched new drama (Manifest) and the most-watched returning show (This is Us). And, no surprise, folks still like football.

Here is what’s bringing in the eyeballs after the first six weeks of the new season.

1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 19.5 million

2. The Big Bang Theory (CBS) 15.8 million

3. NCIS (CBS) 14.6 million

4. Manifest (NBC) 14.1 million

5. NBC NFL Sunday Pre-Kick (NBC) 13.2 million

6. Young Sheldon (CBS) 13.2 million

7. This is Us (NBC) 12.8 million

8. OT (Fox) 12.2 million

9. The Good Doctor (ABC) 12.0 million

10. FBI (CBS) 11.8 million

11. Blue Bloods (CBS) 11.4 million

12. 60 Minutes (CBS) 11.2 million

13. The Voice (NBC) 11.0 million

14. New Amsterdam (NBC) 10.6 million

15. The Voice-Tuesday (NBC) 10.4 million

16. Chicago Fire (NBC) 10.3 million

17. Chicago Med (NBC) 10.23 million

18. Bull (CBS) 10.21 million

19. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 10.17 million

20. The Conners (ABC) 9.82 million

21. Chicago PD (NBC) 9.80 million

22. God Friended Me (CBS) 9.6 million

23. Mom (CBS) 9.58 million

24. NCIS: LA (CBS) 9.56 million

25. 9-1-1 (Fox) 9.52 million

26. Football Night in America part 3 (NBC) 9.4 million

27. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) 9.3 million

28. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 9.1 million

29. Last Man Standing (Fox) 9.05 million

30. Survivor (CBS) 9.0 million

31. Murphy Brown (CBS) 8.5 million

32. Dancing with the Stars (ABC) 8.2 million

33. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 8.1 million

34. The Neighborhood (CBS) 7.6 million

35. Madam Secretary (CBS) 7.4 million

36. S.W.A.T. (CBS) 7.3 million

37. Seal Team (CBS) 7.2 million

38. Big Brother (Wednesday) 7.1 million

39. Modern Family (ABC) 7.07 million

40. MacGyver (CBS) 7.02 million

41. Empire (Fox) 6.87 million

42. Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 6.82 million

43. The Resident (Fox) 6.7 million

44. Criminal Minds (CBS) 6.66 million

45. Station 19 (ABC) 6.64 million

46. The Cool Kids (Fox) 6.5 million

47. A Million Little Things (ABC) 6.27 million

48. The Rookie (ABC) 6.25 million

49. The Kids are Alright (ABC) 6.1 million

50. The Goldbergs (ABC) 5.9 million

Related: