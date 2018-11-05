You're the Worst final season gets first trailer, premiere date

You're the Worst

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy ,
Romance
Network
FXX
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
November 05, 2018 at 02:09 PM EST

Grab a cup of trash juice and prepare to say goodbye to You’re the Worst.

Monday was a big day for the cult FXX comedy, which received both a premiere date and first trailer for its fifth and final season.

And don’t worry, just because Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) are getting married, doesn’t mean they’ve changed, whether that means having sex at possible wedding venues or really enjoying a bidet.

“We have the best love story,” says Jimmy, “because ours is ugly and uncomfortable.”

The Stephen Falk-created series was in the news back in June when Cash and three crew members suffered minor injuries during the filming of a stunt.

You’re the Worst returns for its final season on Jan. 9. Watch the trailer above.

You're the Worst

type
TV Show
seasons
3
Genre
Comedy,
Romance
run date
07/17/14
Status
In Season
Cast
Chris Geere,
Aya Cash
Network
FXX
Complete Coverage
You're the Worst

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now