You're the Worst final season gets first trailer, premiere date

Grab a cup of trash juice and prepare to say goodbye to You’re the Worst.

Monday was a big day for the cult FXX comedy, which received both a premiere date and first trailer for its fifth and final season.

And don’t worry, just because Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) are getting married, doesn’t mean they’ve changed, whether that means having sex at possible wedding venues or really enjoying a bidet.

“We have the best love story,” says Jimmy, “because ours is ugly and uncomfortable.”

The Stephen Falk-created series was in the news back in June when Cash and three crew members suffered minor injuries during the filming of a stunt.

You’re the Worst returns for its final season on Jan. 9. Watch the trailer above.