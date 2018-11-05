Welcome to Kings Dominion, an elite private high school for budding assassins from the world’s major crime families!

EW is exclusively debuting the newest trailer for Syfy’s Deadly Class, an adaptation of Rick Remender and Wes Craig’s comic book series. The new promo teases both common high school experiences, like detention and dances, but also not so commonplace ones like martial arts classes and the fact that the school is filled with liars and murderers. For example, we get a better look at To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor as the katana-wielding Saya, a student and member of the Kuroki Syndicate.

“I was just so drawn to Saya’s mystery, and playing a character that has walls and is mysterious and dangerous was so exciting for me to do,” said Condor when she dropped by EW’s San Diego Comic-Con studio with the rest of the show’s cast in July. “I couldn’t be any more thrilled. It’s very different from Jubilee as well.”

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War), the show begins with Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a homeless teen who gets recruited to the school by Master Lin (Avengers: Infinity War‘s Benedict Wong). Surrounded by violent students, Marcus will have his fortitude tested.

“He has to survive basic high school things, along with the fact that these kids are the world’s top trained assassins,” says Wadsworth.

Remender — who also serves as co-showrunner alongside EPs Miles Orion Feldsott and Mick Betancourt — compares Marcus to Aaron Paul’s Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman. “We [ask] the question: Can an ethical person survive in an unethical place?” says Remender. “What is it that he does or any of us have to do to make it through life? What compromises does he make, and how much of himself will he hold onto by the time he arrives at the end of the story? It really is at its core that coupled with the punk rock wagging your fist at the institution; there are going to be expectations of Marcus as this giant turbine of a school is trying to suck him in and spit out something on the other side that he might not want to become or recognize.”

Watch the trailer above.

SYFY

Also starring María Gabriela de Faría (Yo Soy Franky), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Liam James (The Way Way Back, Psych), and Michel Duval (Queen of the South), Deadly premieres Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

