NBC, Fox, and Facebook pull 'insensitive' Trump anti-immigration ad    

NBC has announced that they will no longer air an anti-immigration ad that assails the migrant caravan currently moving toward the U.S. border in Mexico.

The pre-election spot, which was reportedly released last week by Donald Trump’s campaign, aired during NBC’s highly-viewed Sunday Night Football. The political ad also ran on Fox News and Facebook before they, too, opted to yank it after viewers said on social media that it was racist and meant to stoke fear before Tuesday’s elections.

“After further review, we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” according to an NBC statement obtained by EW.

The political ad zeroed in on an undocumented immigrant named Luis Bracamontes who was convicted of killing two California sheriff’s deputies in 2014. It went on to promise how Trump would protect the border before encouraging viewers to “vote Republican.”

When CNN announced on Saturday that it refused to run the spot, Donald Trump Jr. responded on Twitter:

CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts. 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 3, 2018

Despite the controversial nature of the ad, NBC decided to air it on Sunday night. Debra Messing, who stars in the NBC comedy Will & Grace, and producer Judd Apatow, were two of the first to slam it on social media.

To our @willandgrace fans—I want you to know that I am ashamed that my network aired this disgusting racist ad. It is the antithesis of everything I personally believe in, and what, I believe, our show is all about. @nbc pic.twitter.com/CLinZKHB47 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 5, 2018

Why would @nbc run that ad? They need to answer that question. Did they fear NOT running that ad? https://t.co/Cyi30sejBi — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 5, 2018

On Monday, Trump was questioned about the ad by reporters, but he apparently shrugged off concerns that it was offensive.

“A lot of things are offensive,” he said, as reported by The New York Times. “Your questions are offensive a lot of time, so, you know.”

