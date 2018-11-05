Lifetime adapting Pride and Prejudice with contemporary spin set in Atlanta

It is a truth universally acknowledged that at least once every few years Hollywood will produce a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

This time Jane Austen’s beloved novel is headed for the small screen in a Lifetime adaptation set in Atlanta, the network announced Monday. Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta moves the story of Lizzie Bennet and Mr. Darcy to modern-day Atlanta in a production featuring an entirely black cast, including Jackée Harry, Tiffany Hines, and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images; Random House

Reverend Bennet (Reginald VelJohnson) is a prominent Southern Baptist pastor in this version, while busy-body Mrs. Bennet (Jackée Harry) is now the author of a self-help book on finding a perfect husband. Tiffany Hines (Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart) will star as Lizzie Bennet, who will find herself at first loathing and then loving eligible bachelor Will Darcy (Juan Antonio, Empire).

The cast also includes Raney Branch (Jane), Brittney Level (Mary), Reginae Carter (Lydia), Alexia Bailey (Kitty), Keshia Knight Pulliam (Caroline Bingley), Kellee Stewart (Charlotte), and Victoria Rowell (Catherine).

The movie will debut on Lifetime in 2019.

