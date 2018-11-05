Legends of Tomorrow cast rocks out in 'Should I Stay or Should I Go' music video

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cast has dropped another music video!

To celebrate their trip to ’70s punk London in Monday’s episode, stars Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Dominic Purcell, and more embraced their inner rock stars and shot a fun music video for The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” Lotz released the video on her Instagram Monday morning. Check it out below:

Lotz previously told EW how much she loved this time period when we spoke to her for our Fall TV Preview in August. “That time period was pretty crazy,” she said. “Those outfits were pretty great. Looking at everybody in those outfits, I was like, ‘Hmm, maybe we’re all supposed to dress like this all the time.’ That one was pretty fun.”

Here’s what else you can expect from tonight’s episode, you know, in addition to cool costumes and Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ new character: “I can say it has something to do with the Queen and a punk rock band called the Smell. And there may or may not be something about leprechauns,” said Lotz.

Dean Buscher/The CW

Of course, this isn’t the first time an episode’s setting has inspired the CW drama’s cast to embrace their musical sides. Earlier this year, they made videos for both the Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive” (for season 3’s “Here We Go Again”) and Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West” (for the season 3 finale, which returned to the wild west). You can watch both of those videos below:

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

