The last time we checked with Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) on grown-ish she had just decided that Luca (Luka Sabbat) was the one she wanted to be with. Obviously, a lot can happen over summer break, so who knows where the couple will stand when everyone comes back for sophomore year. Well, actually, EW does, thanks to this new season 2 clip that updates us on #Zuca’s relationship status.

In the exclusive clip above, Zoey arrives on campus ready to move past her messy freshman year and start her sophomore year off on the right foot. She’s hopeful that this year will be better because, for one, she and Luca are still going strong. In fact, they made their relationship “Paris official” while Luca visited the city of lights over the summer.

“We got this on-lock,” says Zoey to Luca after he fixes a lock with their names on it to the Pont des Arts. (We doubt that lock will actually remain there since the city started removing them in 2015!)

However, there’s more. The video ends with a reminder for viewers to vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The message is part of Freeform and the media company ATTN:’s “March to the Polls” campaign, which began last week and is supposed to “encourage young adults to embrace their voices and utilize their power to vote.”

The black-ish spin-off will return January 2019 on Freeform.

Related content: