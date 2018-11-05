Lucious and Cookie’s happily-ever-after is set to face a sexy — and dangerous — new obstacle.

EW can exclusively report that The Wire and Creed star Wood Harris is joining Empire in the recurring role of Damon Cross, an international money launderer who hopes to catch the attention of Cookie (Taraji P. Henson).

Described as “smooth, intimidating, sexy with an edge and dangerous ties,” Cross will tempt Cookie, which may or may not be the reason Lucious (Terrence Howard) wants to kill him. (Could this end up factoring into the season’s mysterious death?) The latest Lyon rival makes his debut in Wednesday’s episode, “What is Done,” in which Lucious takes part in a high-stakes poker game. Cross and Lucious’ introduction can be seen in an exclusive clip above.

Harris is best known to TV viewers for playing drug kingpin Avon Barksdale on The Wire (fellow alum Andre Royo is a series regular on Empire as well). The Remember the Titans star has been busy the last few years with big-screen blockbusters, including Ant-Man, Blade Runner 2049, and Creed (the latter in a role he returns to for this month’s Creed II).

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

