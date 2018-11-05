It’s true. This isn’t a mirage in the Dakota Territory hills. HBO has started filming the Deadwood movie — the long-awaited closing chapter to the 2004 acclaimed drama.

HBO says production on the new film is underway led by original series stars Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock and Ian McShane as Al Swearengen, with series creator David Milch back as showrunner. (Fun fact: The main Deadwood sets are the same Wild West-themed studio sets used for HBO’s Westworld).

Here’s the first-ever description: “The indelible characters of the series are reunited after ten years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Here’s the confirmed list of returning cast members and, as you can see, it’s the entire core group: Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). The film will also feature new cast member, Jade Pettyjohn (playing Caroline).

Powers Boothe, who played Swearengen’s nemesis, the cruel Cy Tolliver, passed away last year.

Deadwood was canceled after three seasons amid some disputes between Milch and network executives over how best to wrap up the show. At one point two movies were declared, then walked back. Once the ensemble cast was released from their contracts, it became very difficult to wrangle everybody back together.

The Deadwood movie will air in 2019, along with the return of Game of Thrones and the return of Veep for final seasons, and the premiere of HBO’s first superhero drama, Watchmen.

See Deadwood fans, you’re getting your promised movie — it just took 13 years!

