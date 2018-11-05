Chicago Med is staging a Pretty Little Liars reunion

You can take the stars out of Rosewood, but… you know the rest.

Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto revealed on Twitter today that her former Pretty Little Liars costar Ian Harding is joining her in the Windy City. Harding played Ezra Fitz, the English teacher with a thing for Aria, for seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, before the series finale saw him get his happily-ever-after: He and Aria tied the knot. As for DeVitto, she popped in and out of the beloved Freeform series as Melissa Hastings, Spencer’s incredibly suspicious older sister. For years, many fans suspected Melissa was “A,” and though she was never fully innocent, Melissa never ended up being the mastermind. (Spoiler: The series finale revealed Uber “A” to be a long-lost twin of Spencer.)

Now, the two are once again sharing a set — and apparently a trailer — as Harding is set to recur on season four of NBC’s Chicago Med as Phillip Davis, a man facing a medical crisis, which bonds him with DeVitto’s Dr. Manning.

When one of your besties comes out to play a new character on your show, you JUMP FOR JOY!! 🤩

Dr. Manning’s got a new trailer buddy!

🙌

Welcome @IANMHARDING to #ChicagoMed ! #Yessss #IanInChicago 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZT9BTHDDRT — Torrey DeVitto (@TorreyDeVitto) November 5, 2018

