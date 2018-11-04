YOU boss talks Beck's big discovery, what to expect from the finale

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot from episode nine of YOU.

Beck knows the truth. Or at least some of it. In the final moment’s of YOU‘s penultimate episode, Beck discovered Joe’s hiding place — the ceiling above his toilet. There, he’d hidden a box filled with items he’d taken from her — including her phone — and items he’d taken from Peach and Benji, his two victims. The discovery was disturbing, to say the least, particularly because she and Joe had just gotten over a major hurdle: After he found out that Beck had cheated on him with Dr. Nicky, her therapist, he’d forgiven her and they’d finally exchanged “I love yous.”

“It plays later in the book,” showrunner Sera Gamble says of the Dr. Nicky discovery. “One of the notable things about the book that we tried to capture in the TV series is that it is chock full of false equivalencies. Joe finds things that are imperfect about Beck and he sees them as justification for his behavior, which is not unlike how our culture has created a double standard around the way that the genders are allowed to behave. So we wanted to capture that and to us, the beat about having slept with someone else and having lied about it is a really important beat for the season, but we didn’t feel particularly tied to how it unfolded in the book.”

By moving that up, the show allowed the couple to take a big step forward just moments before Beck discovered Joe’s dirty secret. “She understands at the end of episode nine who and what he really is,” Gamble says. “She puts it all together when she sees what he’s collected in that box.” But seeing as how the episode ends with Joe locking Beck in the cage at the bookstore, Beck is nowhere near done facing the man she thought she loved.

“I will say that when I read the book, I had no idea how it was going to end,” Gamble says. “And throughout the book I had moments of being really disturbed when I discovered I was rooting for them as a couple even understanding what was really going on and that was even true in the cage. There were moments when I was like, ‘These two crazy kids are going to work it out!’ Which just shocked me. So it was important to us in writing the last episode that we did not want to get to the end before the end.” In other words, there’s still more to Beck and Joe’s story as the series heads into its season one finale. (YOU has already been picked up for a second season.)

As for what viewers can expect from the ending, Gamble says, “I’d describe the finale as a sweet and heartwarming tale of the good guy getting the girl. Just kidding. If we did our job right, you’ll never look at a romantic comedy the same way again.”

YOU airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Related content: