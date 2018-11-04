Everyday people from all walks of life are gearing up to take part in “the most epic and insane athletic competition ever devised” in the new reality series The Titan Games.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the show will see contestants enduring a series of grueling trials that ultimately lead to one woman and one man being crowned Titan champion. Pushing their bodies to the limit, each contestant will go head-to-head with their opponents to conquer the intricate physical and emotional demands of each challenge.

“I want this show to redefine what an athletic competition can be,” Johnson says in the debut trailer. “We are going to be the most inspiring show on TV.”

The Titan Games will feature a range of contestants — a teacher, firefighter, and dentist among them — vying for the Titan title.

NBC Sports host Liam McHugh and esports announcer Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez will serve as commentators on the show while sports broadcaster Cari Champion will take on the role of field reporter.

The 10-episode series is set to premiere on NBC in January 2019.

Watch the exclusive trailer above.

