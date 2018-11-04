Malcolm Jamal Warner took full advantage of filming The People v. O.J. Simpson on an empty freeway

One of the most memorable episodes from the real-life saga of O.J. Simpson was the Bronco chase, when the former football superstar attempted to flee from police down the L.A. freeway in a white sports car with a gun pointed at his head. So when Ryan Murphy and company adapted the story for television in The People v. O.J. Simpson, it was imperative that they nail the Bronco chase scene. As Malcolm Jamal Warner (who played Simpson’s driver, Al Cowlings) told Lola Ogunnaike on the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the production actually shut down a freeway for an entire weekend so they could film.

“You know you’ve got a great budget when you can just shut down the freeway,” Warner said. “We really had to recreate what was going on in that Bronco, because no one knows what the conversation was. This was a fun scene. We shut down part of the 7-10 Freeway over the course of a weekend.”

Related: Malcolm-Jamal Warner has a new nickname for Suits co-star Meghan Markle’s royal hubby

This came with its own benefits. As Warner told Ogunnaike, having the freeway to themselves meant they could do things while driving that would be impossible at any other time or place.

“We had free range of that side of the freeway. Every time we would do a take and we would have to go back to one, I would just put the Bronco in reverse,” Warner said. “I’m driving like 60 miles an hour in reverse, because I could! I was on the freeway!”

Watch the full clip above.

Related content: