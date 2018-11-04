See Barry add the rap to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in The Goldbergs exclusive clip

The Goldbergs

Gerrad Hall
November 04, 2018 at 01:06 PM EST

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

It could be a bit of both, to be honest — this is The Goldbergs we’re talking about, after all. And in Wednesday’s episode, we get a double-dose of 1980s nostalgia as Barry (Troy Gentile) and girlfriend Lainey (AJ Michalka) have a plan to get on the talent show of all talent shows, Star Search, with their rendition of Queen’s hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.” But, where Barry’s involved, it’s not that simple.

In the exclusive clip above, Barry — er, Big Tasty, as he’s known by his music alter ego — adds a rap to the Queen hit “Bohemian Rap City” — yep, that’s what he thinks it’s called — while sister Erica (Hayley Orrantia) watches (and cringes!) in dismay.

Open your eye, look up to the skies — okay, the top of this article — and see the full clip. The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

