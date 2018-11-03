Shadowhunters final season gets February premiere date

Samantha Highfill
November 03, 2018 at 01:05 PM EDT

It’s almost time to say goodbye.

Freeform has officially announced that the second half of Shadowhunters‘ third and final season will premiere on Monday, Feb. 25. The hit series, which follows Clary, Jace, and more as they try to protect mundanes from the evil of the Shadow World, was canceled in June, but the story lives on. The series still has 12 episodes remaining in its story, including a previously announced two-part finale that will allow the writers to give the series a proper ending.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” Freeform said in a statement when it announced the cancellation. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama.”

