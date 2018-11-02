Watch a Walking Dead cast tribute to Andrew Lincoln

Dalton Ross
November 02, 2018 at 12:01 AM EDT

Twenty-three current and former Walking Dead cast-members have already written heart-warming and humorous tributes to Andrew Lincoln, who will be departing the series after this Sunday’s episode. But it’s not enough. There should be more. And there is.

In this new video released by AMC, a bevy of Walking Dead actors honor their friend Andy with a touching tribute. Current stars like Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, and Danai Gurira talk about how much he has meant to them on both a personal and professional level, while former faces like Sonequa Martin-Green, Steven Yeun, and the late Scott Wilson also profess their love and admiration.

Watch the video for yourself above and then go procure several boxes of Kleenex for the big goodbye episode on Sunday.

AMC’s zombie thriller, based on the classic comic book serial created by Robert Kirkman.
