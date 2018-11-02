New True Detective season 3 trailer gives plot details

True Detective

type
TV Show
Genre
Crime
Network
HBO
James Hibberd
November 02, 2018 at 01:16 PM EDT

A new True Detective season 3 trailer is finally giving some insight into the mystery drama’s storyline.

The season stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas, who is investigating the 1980 disappearance of two kids in the Ozarks who vanished on the way home from school. We also learn here the unsolved case ended up being his last and its haunted him for years. The trailer includes scenes from multiple time periods. “My whole brain is a bunch of missing pieces,” he says. “Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. This case is all I can think of, I want to know the whole story.”

The show also stars Stephen Dorff (Blade), who plays Hays’ partner, Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator whose career has been influenced by a baffling crime Arkansas. Ray Fisher (Justice League) plays Wayne’s son and Carmen Ejogo (Selma) plays Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher. 

The season is written by series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who is also splitting director duties with Jeremy Saulnier and Daniel Sackheim. The show premieres Jan. 13.

True Detective

