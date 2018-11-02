Sarah Jessica Parker's Divorce renewed for season 3 on HBO

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Divorce

Chancellor Agard
November 02, 2018 at 07:15 PM EDT

The story of Frances and Robert’s separation continues!

HBO has renewed the Sarah Jessica Parker-starring comedy Divorce for a six-episode third season. The news arrives almost eight months after the show’s season 2 finale.

Created and executive produced by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), the series tracks the dissolution of Frances (Parker) and Robert’s (Thomas Haden Church) marriage. The second season began with the exes trying to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of their divorce.

There are a couple changes coming to the show in season 3: Co-executive producer Liz Tuccillo has been promoted to showrunner and executive producer; and recurring star Becki Newton, who played Jackie, will also be a series regular.

Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins, and Charlie Kilgore also star, and Parker, Jenny Bicks, Alison Benson, and Aaron Kaplan executive produce alongside Hogan and Tuccillo.

Production on season 3 will begin in early 2019.

