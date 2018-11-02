Rashida Jones developing Kevin Can F--- Himself series, told from sitcom wife's perspective

Kevin might be canceled, but apparently, he can f— himself too.

AMC has announced that it is developing a series from Rashida Jones and Will McCormack under the working title Kevin Can F— Himself. The title and logline is clearly inspired by the CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait (starring Kevin James), which killed off Erinn Hayes’ wife character after season 1 and was canceled after season 2.

Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock

Here’s the official description from AMC: “Kevin Can F*** Himself, (working title) from creator Valerie Armstrong (SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws) explores the secret life of a woman we all grew up watching: the sitcom wife. A beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny.’ Our series looks to break television convention and ask what does the world look like through her eyes? Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera zaniness, the formats will be constantly informing one another as we ask what happens when this supporting character is presented as a real person? And what if that person is pissed?”

The project and another from the creators of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire haven’t officially been ordered to series, instead they’ve opened up writers’ rooms, a new development process that the network has begun using.

“These are two genuinely inventive pieces of material from terrific creative teams whom we’ve had great experiences with,” said David Madden, AMC’s president of programming. “We like writers’ rooms. We like the opportunity to write multiple scripts, to explore the dynamics of how a season will work, to really figure out who the characters are and how their behavior guides story. We’re very much looking forward to opening these rooms and seeing what these talented creators produce.”