Legends of Tomorrow stars say Maisie Richardson-Sellers' new role 'messes everybody up'

The titular heroes time travelers of Legends of Tomorrow are about to encounter a familiar face.

In Monday’s episode, “Dancing Queen,” the Legends travel to ’70s punk rock London, where they meet Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ new character, Charlie, a magical fugitive who obviously looks like their former teammate Amaya. But if there’s one thing you should know, it’s that Charlie definitely isn’t Amaya.

“Everything Amaya is, Charlie is the opposite, so they would never get along,” Richardson-Sellers tells EW. “She’s snarky, she’s cheesy, she’s a bit of rebel, she’s a massive troublemaker, and she’s just out for herself. She doesn’t care about any collective or greater good, so she really shakes up the energy on the ship, and everyone’s a bit confused by her.”

Dean Buscher/The CW

Needless to say, Charlie throws the Legends for a bit of a loop because she’s so different from Amaya, who returned to her timeline last season.

“It messes everybody up. It’s definitely weird, because it’s not Amaya at all. It looks like her, but it’s not like Amaya from Earth-X or something like that,” says Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance. “Everybody has a little bit of a different reaction. She kind of sheds some light on some stuff that the team, just being in the thick of it, hasn’t realized. So she’s shedding a new light on things that makes them think a little differently. I think for Sara, it’s the same with like [her sister’s Earth-2 doppelgänger] where you’re like, ‘You’re not my sister. You’re not Amaya.’ It’s hard and it’s confusing.”

Of course, Nate (Nick Zano) will have the hardest time dealing with Charlie, since he and Amaya were a couple. “At first, [Nate and Charlie’s relationship] is quite confrontational because she feels like she doesn’t owe Nate anything, and Nate is just furious. Then slowly as the season develops, they begin to find common ground,” says Richardson-Sellers. “It’s hard for Nate. I think she’s a constant reminder of everything that he’s lost and of his old life, so it definitely affects him on a deeper level. I’m interested to see how that pans out at the end of the season.”

Don’t worry, though, the show won’t drag out the mystery of why Charlie looks like Amaya until the end of the season. “That mystery we answer pretty quickly,” says executive producer Phil Klemmer. “The mystery of who she is beyond her appearance, though, will be something we’ll be exploring for the rest of the season.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the CW.

