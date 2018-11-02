Kit Harington got pretty emotional reading Game of Thrones final episodes

Even the King in the North had a pretty emotionally difficult time making it through the final episodes of Game of Thrones.

As revealed in this week’s EW cover story, star Kit Harington decided to not read the six scripts in advance before going into a cast table read for season 8. As a result, he was practically the only person in the room who didn’t know the roller coaster tale that was about to unfold. During the read-through — which took place over two days last October — the actor became a barometer for the show’s fan might eventually respond. He openly wept twice during the course of reading the six episodes.

“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,’” Harington says. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?”

The actor was actually able to discuss why he cried the second time without spoiling anything.

“The second time was the very end,” Harington says. He’s referring to when the cast reached the last page of episode 6, and what the showrunners wrote at the bottom.

“Every season, you read at the end of the last script ‘End of Season 1,’ or ‘End of Season 2,’” Harington says. “This read ‘End of Game of Thrones.’ And you realize, okay, it’s really happening.”

