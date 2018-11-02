Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank returns with hilarious results

Nick Romano
November 02, 2018 at 08:31 AM EDT

Every year Jimmy Kimmel asks parents to lie to their kids about eating all their Halloween candy and to film the results. Tantrums, tears, even physical blows typically ensue, and this year is no different. However, the magic of these pranks is beginning to fade.

Kimmel culled the best videos from about 1,000 submissions and presented his audience on Thursday night with a supercut compilation. While some kids were visibly upset to find their plastic pumpkins bare, a couple got wise to the trick.

“Oh no, this is fake. I know this,” one boy exclaims to this parents. “You have showed us the videos, I know.”

Another asks Kimmel directly, “How many years do you think you can get away with this?”

Other children may not have realized the prank, but some were unfazed — because they know how to share! Then there were those that appeared staged for the camera, but were still effective given that little chipmunk voices told their parents how “disappointed” they were.

Of course, there were also the more dramatic responses. Watch above.

